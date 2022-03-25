Council hires firm to help with city manager search

A professional firm is set to be hired to help in the search for a new McAlester city manger in the wake of City Manager Pete Stasiak's intent to retire by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year.
Stasiak said he made his announcement months in advance to give the city council plenty of time to search for a replacement.
With the absence of Mayor John Browne, Vice Mayor/Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith presided over the Tuesday night city council meeting at City Hall. Also, with the absence of Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden and Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, only four councilors were present to vote on the item to hire the firm to help with the city manager search.
Smith said that he, Mayor John Browne and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright had met as members of the mayor's committee to look into hiring a search form for a new city manager.
Smith said their requests for proposals from search firms came down to two companies — Oklahoma Municipal Management Services and firm from California.
The California firm submitted a proposal twice as high as the one in Oklahoma, Smith said — with a $25,000 proposal, compared to the one from Oklahoma Municipal Management Services that came in at $12,500.
Smith said the search doesn't call for "rocket science" and he figured a company from Oklahoma would be more attuned to the needs of McAlester than one in California.
Smith also alluded to the need for the search to go beyond which city manager applicant looks best on paper — which doesn't always equate to being the best candidate for the job. As he spoke, Smith looked to his left, where McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons was seated.
Hammons jokingly told Smith "I don't appreciate that you looked at me" when making the statement — eliciting some good-natured laughter form those attending the meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Joining Smith in passing the measure to hire a new search firm were Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few, Ward 3 Councilor Cliff House and Ward 5 Councilor Boatright.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
