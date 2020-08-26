McAlester residents may not know for another month whether charging stations for electric cars will be allowed on public sites in the city.
McAlester city councilors unanimously agreed to delay a vote on a proposed ordinance to allow permits to be issued for the installation of electronic charging stations on city rights-of-way on public streets and sidewalks.
Councilors agreed to hold off on the vote during their regular Tuesday night meeting. The proposed ordinance to allow the electric car charging stations on city property had previously been tabled during the council's Aug. 11 meeting.
City councilors have asked for more details regarding how the permitting process would work.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour, who placed item on the agenda, said the information is currently being compiled.
"We're still preparing those documents for the council," he said. Ridenour, who said he asked that the vote be delayed, said he expects to have more information available by the second meeting in September.
"It will be a more detailed permitting process," he said. It will include the criteria used by the city to determine if someone is granted a permit, Ridenour said.
In its current form, the proposal states that no one may "commence or complete" an electric charging station upon a city public street or sidewalk without obtaining a permit. It states anyone wanting to install such an electric charing station shall apply for a permit from the city manager.
Upon approval of the work by the city manager or his designated representative, the permit shall be issued to the applicant without a fee, the current proposed ordinance states.
Once the electric charging station has been installed, the city manager or his designated representative would inspect it, with electrical code and permit fees then applying, as the proposed ordinance is currently written.
Equipment installed for the electric charging station shall remain the property of the permit holder and shall be maintained by the permit holder, the proposal states. It shall not be maintained, repaired or replaced by the city of McAlester, the proposed ordinance continues.
Parking sites on city streets used for electric charging stations would be painted with green paint in a pattern determined by the city manager or his designated representative to indicate the intended use of the parking spots, the proposed ordinance states.
Several private sites are already in operation where electric cars can be recharged in McAlester, but if the updated proposal passes, it will be the first time electronic charging stations will be allowed to be placed on city property or city rights of way.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
