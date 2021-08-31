McAlester city councilors voted to approve a measure to close the public way or easements within a piece of property in the Shops at McAlester development that officials said will open the way for construction of a new restaurant.

Councilors took the action during a special Tuesday night meeting at City Hall.

The agenda included a lengthy legal description of the property involved, with the Point of Termination being on the south right-of-way line of U.S. Highway 69. It included a portion of a section line in Section 19, Township 5 North, Range 15 East.

"It's a section line road easement," said City Manager Pete Stasiak. He said the city council previously closed about half of it and now needed to close a bit more.

It should be the last hurdle before the beginning of construction of the new restaurant.

"This is the final piece for Chick-fil-A to start building," Stasiak said. "It's a little sliver of land that covers a piece of the property."

