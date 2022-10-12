Council approves pay scale increases for city employees

City of McAlester employees are getting an across the-board pay raise.
City councilors approved the measure during their regular Tuesday night meeting, passing a resolution to amend the city of McAlester’s pay scale for the city’s police and fire department personnel to reflect a 4% increase, along with a 4% increase for the city’s non-uniformed employees.
McAlester City Manager David Andren said Wednesday a total of 231 city of McAlester employees will get the 4% pay increase. The resolution passed by city councilors called for the raises to become effective retroactively to Oct. 1.
Documents accompanying the resolution states that the city’s budget for the current 2022-2023 Fiscal Year contained funding available for the fire and police increases, with funding also available for the 4% increase for the city’s non-uniformed employees.
The amount totals $331,713 that was placed on contingency when the budget was approved, according to city documents.
City of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift presented the matter to city councilors to consider during the council meeting.
“When we did approve the budget, we made sure we had these funds available,” Swift said. If revenues were coming in, the idea was to increase the city employee’s pay scale, she said.
Andren said enough city sales taxes collections were coming in to increase the pay scales at this time.
McAlester Mayor John Browne agreed the time was right to pass the pay increases.
“Certainly the employees well-deserve it,” Browne said. “Certainly, it’s a time we’re doing very well.”
Joining with Browne to unanimously approve the pay scale increases were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith along with Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
