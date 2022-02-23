McAlester city councilors approved spending $300,000 to help toward construction of a new water tower to serve the McAlester Regional Health Center.
The original request had been for the city to partner with the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation as a funding partner for the MRHC Foundation Campus Water Storage Tank Initiative.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said an opinion from City Attorney John T. Hammons led the city to take a different approach.
"What we approved was earmarking $300,000 for the water tower," Browne said. "The Foundation will continue to raise funds."
Because the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation is a private organization, Browne said the city is precluded from donating to the foundation. He said the only way for the city to participate is for the MRHC Foundation to continue fundraising activities and then donate the proceeds for the project to the city.
The city would then construct the tower and would own it, Browne said.
That's fine with the hospital administration.
"We think that's appropriate," said MRHC Chief Strategy Officer David Keith. The fact that it's worded that way is in alignment with what the Foundation planned to do all along, he said.
Keith said the hospital administration is pleased that the city has agreed to help with the water tank project.
"Our hospital is critical infrastructure for McAlester and at least seven counties," Keith said. "In case of a disaster, the hospital is a place of refuge and support." Having a five-day supply of water on-hand will be a major improvement, he noted.
"The next step is to approach the county commissioners and other potential donors," said Keith.
Plans call for the water tower to be constructed on the Campus of the McAlester Regional Health Center.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said Wednesday the tank would hold 310,000 gallons of water.
He said the original cost estimate for its constructionwas for $1,034,000, but that was before inflation and supply side shortages.
"We're now estimating it to be $1.2 million," Staisak said of of the current projected cost.
He said having a water tower for the hospital gives the city the ability to provide the facility with its own water supply in case of water outages.
"It gives us the ability to isolate water for the hospital," Stasiak said. It would provide the hospital with up to five days of water service in the case of a city-wide water outage.
Having a five-day supply of water on-hand will be a major improvement, Keith noted.
Browne also said there's a need for the hospital to have its own water tower.
"It's definitely a safety issue," Browne said. During the last major water outage affecting the hospital, the hospital came close to having to evacuate patients, Browne said.
That's a situation that needs to be avoided for several reasons.
Number one is avoiding to have to evacuate the hospital in the first place.
"And if you do, you're tying up first responders," Browne said, referring to the ambulance personnel that would have to construct the patient evacuations.
Also, under the current situation, when there is an outage of water service at the hospital, the McAlester Fire Department has a pumper truck that can attach a hose to the hospital and pump water into a reservoir inside the facility, Browne said. While that will ensure the hospital has water service, it ties up the pumper truck.
"It leaves us vulnerable to a fire," Browne said.
Stasiak also noted that providing the hospital with water with use of a pumper truck not only ties up the truck, but also the manpower that has to be stationed at the site.
Browne said the best solution for the city was to agree to earmark $300,000 for the water tower project, with the MRHC Foundation to continue trying to raise the rest of the money from others. Browne said he was told several possible donors were waiting to see what the city did before moving forward.
"If you look at the big picture, it's a problem that we can address at a quarter of the cost," he said, referring to the portion of the hospital water tower funding to be covered by the city.
Stasiak also supports construction of the new water tower as the best solution.
"It's a good project," Stasiak said.
MRHC Foundation CEO Chris Plunkett presented the request for the city's involvement in the project when he addressed city councilors during their regular Tuesday night meeting at City Hall.
City councilors agreeing to earmark the $300,000 for the project included Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3, Billy Jack Boatright Ward 5, and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6, along with Mayor Browne.
Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden cast the sole "no" vote.
