Council approves buying new police cars, firefighting gear

McAlester city councilors have approved the purchase of two new police cars and four pairs of firefighting bunker gear.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod and City Manager Pete Stasiak briefly addressed the council regarding the request for the new police cars.
City staff said the new 2021 Dodge Chargers will be used to replace two older police cars with high mileage and high maintenance costs.
The new, outfitted chargers will be purchased from Bob Howard Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge in Oklahoma City, which is on the Oklahoma State Contract, according to city documents.
Purchase price for the 2021 Dodge Chargers is $26,135 each, plus another $15,563 each to outfit them, for a total of $41,698 for each vehicle. Total cost for the two outfitted 2021 Dodge Chargers, is $83,396. Both Dodge Chargers will be pitch black.
Four city councilors who attended the Tuesday night meeting at the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College voted unanimously to purchase the new police vehicles.
Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith joined with Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5; Zach Prichard, Ward 6 and McAlester Mayor John Browne in unanimously approving purchase of the two new police cars.
City councilors also unanimously approved purchase of the four pairs of firefighting bunker gear for the McAlester Fire Department.
"During routine cleaning of our bunker gear, we saw we had two that had deteriorated," Stasiak said. He said the fire department is bringing on two new recruits, bringing the total sets of new bunker gear that is needed up to four.
Cost is $1,417 per each for four bunker gear coats, for a total of $5,668.
Four pairs of bunker gear pants cast $1,046 each, at a total cost of $4,184.
Cost is $360 each for four pairs of 14-inch leather boots, for a $1,440 total.
When all of the units are added together, total cost for the firefighting bunker gear is $11,292.
Money to pay for the gear will come from the McAlester Fire Department's portion of Pittsburg County's quarter-cent excise tax, passed by voters to benefit fire departments in the county.
During the meeting, Browne said Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor James Brown was unable to attend because he remained hospitalized and was being treated for COVID 19.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
