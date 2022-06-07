Council agrees to terms with new city manager

A new city manager will soon take office in McAlester.
City councilors on Tuesday night voted to approve entering into a contract with J. David Andren as the new city manager in McAlester.
"He interviewed very well and seemed to have a genuine passion for the job — not just for being city manager, but for this job,” McAlester Mayor John Browne said.
Andren comes to McAlester from Mangum, where he has served as city manager since 2018.
He earned several degrees while serving in the U.S. Air Force, including airborne operations, munitions systems and logistics, information systems management.
Andren also earned a bachelor's from Henley-Putnam University in 2012 and a maser's in public administration from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2017.
He served as a senior enlisted manager for the Air Force worldwide from June 1996 to April 2017.
“His military experience is a big plus because he started at the very bottom and became a senior enlisted person so he's done the entire job," Browne said.
Andren was a city management intern in Edmond for most of 2017, then worked at the city of Crescent from October 2017 to September 2018 as assistant city manager and leading several departments.
He became city manager at Mangum in September 2018, serving as the chief executive officer over the $10.2 million budget in Mangum, which has a population of nearly 3,000 as of the last Census.
A contract between the city of McAlester and Andren sets his start date at July 1, but officials said the start date will be flexible as he is required to give 30-days' notice to the city of Mangum.
Browne said he hopes citizens give Andren some time to acclimate with the city.
"Keep in mind he's coming to a whole new community," Browne said. "It's going to take a while to get his feet under him and we're going to everything we can to get him out to meet and greet people.
"Give him a chance — he's going to be great," Browne added. "People are going to like him, but like with everything, there's going to be an adjustment period."
Andren will replace Pete Stasiak, who is set to retire June 30 after working for McAlester for 13 years.
Stasiak became McAlester’s city manager in April 2010, but started working in McAlester as the city’s director of Planning and Community Development in February 2009 before city councilors appointed him as interim city manager.
He started in 2010 as city manager with an annual salary of $105,000 and his current salary is $143,520.
A contract set Andren's base salary in Mangum at $82,700 when he was first hired. His current salary is $88,100.
Stasiak submitted a letter to city councilors in December informing them of his intention to retire at the end of his contract. He was only required to give 60-days' notice, but said he wanted to give councilors time to search for a replacement while he was still on the job.
McAlester received 11 applicants for the city manager position, but five did not reach the minimum qualifications and another did not complete the application.
The city's charter sets the following minimum qualifications for its city manager:
(1) A Master's Degree with a concentration in public administration or a related discipline, and two years of experience in an appointed managerial or administrative position in a local government; or (2) A Bachelor's Degree and five years of such experience.
The charter states the city manager doesn’t need to reside in McAlester when appointed, “but shall reside within the City while in office.”
Six applicants qualified for the city manager’s position under McAlester charter, with the council interviewing two candidates May 23 and two candidates May 25 during executive sessions in special meetings.
Browne said councilors asked candidates about economic development strategies, prior experience with unions, tax increment finance districts, strategic planning, and more.
The mayor said the council wanted to hire someone who would interact with the public and fit in with the community.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
