Council adds February elections in Wards 2, 4 and 6

McAlester city councilors have opted to move primary elections for upcoming vacancies in three city council seats to Feb. 8, 2022 — the same day a special election is already set to fill a vacancy in Ward 3.
Filing period for the vacant council seats is set for Dec. 27, 28 and 29 at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester, said City Attorney John T. Hammons.
A general election, if needed will be held on April 5, 2022.
"We normally would be having the primary elections in March," Hammons said.
Due to a conflict with measures passed by the Oklahoma legislature, elections for upcoming vacancies for city council seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6 are being moved forward from March, when they were previously expected to take place due to provisions in the McAlester City Charter.
However, the state legislature passed provisions prohibiting elections in March, 2022, setting up the conflict between the City Charter and state law for this election cycle. That prompted McAlester Mayor John Browne to seek an opinion from Hammons on when the elections should be held.
Hammons told city councilors during their Tuesday night meeting the City Charter could trump state law on local matters, but not on matters of state significance. Since city elections are held and conducted by the Oklahoma Election Board and its county representatives, state law trumps the City Charter in this case.
That means the city council seat in Wards 2, 4 and 6 will become vacant sooner than previously expected.
"It essentially shortens their terms by approximately a month," Browne said.
McAlester Vice Mayor Culley Stevens is the current Ward 2 city councilor, with the recently-elected Randy Roden serving in Ward 4 and Zach Prichard in Ward 6. They will face reelection bids if they choose to run.
Roden won a special election in September to fill the unexpired term of former McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor James Brown, who died in February while being treated for COVID-19. Brown's term would have expired in March, 2022 — with the result that Ward 4 will now be up for election on February 8, along with the city councils posts in Wards 2, 4 and 6.
McAlester elections for city offices are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not run as a member of any political party. If there are more than two candidates in a race for a particular city council post in the February primary and no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will move forward to the April 5 general election, which would basically serve as a runoff.
The Feb. 8 special primary election date had already been set to fill the vacancy in the Ward 3 city council seat. It became vacant after then-Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox resigned effective Sept. 14.
City councilors subsequently passed a resolution in September setting the three-day candidate-filing period for the Ward 3 office on Dec. 27-28-29, 2021 — which will now be the same day as the candidate filing period in the other three wards with upcoming vacancies. Candidates interested in running for the Ward 2,3,4 or 6 city council seats can file for toffice from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. over those three days at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Cox resigned from the Ward 3 council seat after receiving a promotion in his job at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
"He got a promotion where he will have more responsibilities and some of those responsibilities will involve some interaction with the city of McAlester," Browne said. Legal advice Cox received from McAAP advised him to resign from the city council so there will be no question of a conflict of interest, the mayor said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.