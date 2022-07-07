A cornhole tournament is set for the hours leading up to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's summer finale.
McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Executive Director Chris Plunkett said the organization is sponsoring a cornhole tournament to add fun to the community block-party atmosphere and raise funds for the hospital.
Some churches and local organizations already registered teams — as did MRHC, which Plunkett said will host its own qualifier tournament for employees as a work-life balance initiative.
“And that’s something I would encourage for other employers,” Plunkett said. “For only $100, you can really have some fun with it and you can get your own team T-shirts, and just have a good time so maybe some of the other employees will come out and cheer them on.”
The double-elimination tournament is set to start at 2 p.m. and end before the Dancing Rabbit shows start at 6 p.m.
Winners on the first-place team will receive $400 in cash, eight VIP passes to the Dancing Rabbit shows, one Dancing Rabbit merchandise, and cornhole boards with Dancing Rabbit designs.
Second place will win $200, eight VIP passes and some Dancing Rabbit merchandise. Third place will win $100 and some festival merchandise.
Registration will close at 4 p.m. Friday, July 15 — and anyone interested can reach Plunkett at 918-470-9268.
Teams consist of two people with a $100 total entry fee — with all proceeds going to the MRHC Foundation to help support the Mercy Clinic, buy hospital equipment and fund several things.
Plunkett said 10 sponsors already signed on and anyone interested can sponsor a lane for $500 that will two cornhole boards with the company’s logo on them that the businesses can keep.
He said this event brought much interest from sponsors, with several filling spots in the first few days.
Plunkett said he hopes more people sign up to play because he knows the sport is growing across the community.
“I do know there are people out there that enjoy cornhole and this is going to be a fun event,” Plunkett said.
The tournament will be played under a big tent in the parking lot between Lance's Majestic Barber Style and what used to be the Ice House on Choctaw Avenue.
Plunkett said organizers might use misting and cooling machines in the event of warm weather as a heat wave is forecast in the weeks leading up to the tournament date, but
He said Dancing Rabbit organizers approached the MRHC Foundation months ago to offer a fundraiser opportunity at the event and suggested a cornhole tournament.
Plunkett said organizers expressed interest in a cornhole tournament to add to the community block-party atmosphere at the concert.
Previous Dancing Rabbit events included various vendors, an open mic for young artists, and more that committee members hope to offer the community and event attendees leading up to the shows.
