A new middle school being built in McAlester is on track for its projected completion in May.
Josh Jacox, with project manager Crossland Construction, told McAlester Public Schools board members Monday a $35-million middle school and event center is progressing toward its projected May 31 completion date.
“We’re still on track for May 31,” Jacox said. “The building is changing everyday.”
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility being constructed on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Plans for the facility include several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Jacox told board members the roof is done with only certification left, crews started installing glass walls and brick, and wall framing is 90% done as of Monday.
“Lots of great progress although it’s hard to see, so we would like to invite the board to come out next board meeting to walk the job with us,” Jacox said.
Board members will tour the site at the Feb. 13 meeting and Leadership McAlester is scheduled to tour the site on Feb. 20.
“Our goal is to get the community involved as best we can,” Jacox said.
MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey said she enjoys seeing the progress as she drives by the site every day and looks forward to the tour.
Jacox said he plans to communicate with subcontractors everyday to keep the construction moving forward,
He said sheetrock in the lower level is done, but walls need some texture and “we should start painting this week.”
Jacox said framers will soon finish the gym and cafeteria, while the kitchen is done and crews will start on ceilings next.
He said deadline for mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors to be finished is the end of the month and the painter’s deadline is similar.
Jacox said crews started installing the freezer in the kitchen on Monday, and continued measuring for stainless steel countertops with a goal of completing that portion in five weeks.
He said Crossland contacted all finishing contractors and they’re prepared to start when the company gives the go-ahead for the final stages.
“We want to keep the foot on the gas,” Jacox said.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School in honor of the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
District officials publicly discussed over the past few years how to consolidate buildings after completion of the new facility — moving kindergarten through second grade to the Will Rogers building, and moving third and fourth grades to the Puterbaugh site.
McAlester-based nonprofit Shared Blessings showed interest in purchasing a school facility.
Plans call to leave Eugene Field as the facility for alternative education and the nutrition department.
Officials have said Edmond Doyle Elementary, Jefferson Early Childhood Center and William Gay Early Childhood Center could be repurposed.
