A contractor missed another deadline on the nearly $4 million project at a McAlester elementary school, but officials said they see progress.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members said in December they were “beyond frustrated” with a classroom addition at Will Rogers Elementary still not finished a year past the original completion date. Construction delays caused disruptions and forced cafeteria staff to cook three meals per day at a different campus before delivering and serving the food at the elementary.
Officials were told the kitchen would likely be completed and useable starting in January 2023 — but that still hasn’t happened midway through the month.
“We’re trying to get it all done as quickly as possible,” MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber told the News-Capital. “We’re hopeful that deadlines we’re being told are going to be met and that we can occupy the kitchen and go back to normal.”
Steeber said kitchen staff “have gone above and beyond” to ensure the district can continue serving children and he appreciates their efforts during the delays.
He said the project is getting closer to completion before inspections can be done. Steeber said some other “small ticket items” need to be done before crews finish clean up and remove equipment from the site.
Steeber said his hope is for the project to be complete and inspections done by the end of January, but said officials also hoped the building would be open to start the 2022-2023 school year.
MPS Maintenance Director KC Buck told board members during the Jan. 9 meeting he saw progress — a manhole was installed, clean up started in the kitchen, door stops were installed correctly this time, fire extinguishers were placed and more.
“It’s looking more and more like a school building,” Buck said. “They have done some improvement over there from the last time, for sure.”
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the contract through an Open Records Request that was signed Dec. 14, 2020 for the $3.7 million classroom addition at Will Rogers Elementary.
The contract with Norman-based TCS Construction and Architects in Partnership, LLC states substantial completion should be reached “not later than two hundred ninety (290) calendar days from the date of commencement of the work.”
The date of commencement and substantial completion is listed as “a date set forth in a notice to proceed issued by the owner” — which school officials said was more than a year ago.
Contractors told board members in August they would be done in September, which didn’t happen. Officials said they started talking about terminating the contract before seeing some results at the site.
Matt Graves, with Architects in Partnership, told board members by phone during the Jan. 9 meeting that he didn’t know when some inspections would take place, and he didn’t think the contractor knew either.
“My guess would be some time this month (January) or the first part of February before it would be ready for a final inspection,” Graves said.
MPS Board President Joy Tribbey asked Graves if he saw progress on the project.
“It’s progress from a month ago, yes,” Graves said. “But you know, it’s still ‘it’ll be another couple weeks, another couple weeks’ and of course, here we are a year and a half later.”
Officials said subcontractors seemed to indicate they did not receive certain payments from the contractor.
Steeber told board members the district received pay requests and would pay them soon afterward.
“When they send it to us, the bill gets paid almost within hours,” Steeber said.
