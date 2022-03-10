A motion to continue the federal trial against a McAlester woman accused of stabbing a man to death in 2020 was filed “to allow the parties to explore a negotiated resolution.”
Crystal Haworth, 32, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 with murder in Indian Country for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.
Haworth’s attorney, Colleen Fitzharris, a Michigan based federal community defender, wrote in a motion to continue that the attorney has made multiple trips between Michigan and Oklahoma “to investigate the circumstances of the killing and issues related to her mental health and personal background.”
“This process has required reviewing numerous records and requesting the input of various experts,” Fitzharris wrote. “Defense counsel is prepared to provide the government with a resolution proposal and materials to evaluate it.”
Fitzharris also states that extra time is needed to possibly provide notice to government prosecutors of an affirmative defense.
The motion states Haworth agrees with the request for more time so attorneys can complete the investigation and provide the government with the materials necessary to evaluate a negotiated resolution and allow the government time to consider the proposal.”
“A continuance is also necessary for the effective preparation of defense counsel, because the case presents complex legal and factual issues, and to allow the parties to explore a negotiated resolution, which would conserve judicial resources,” the motion states.
Brokeshoulder was found deceased at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.
Investigators wrote in an affidavit that Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.
The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated “numerous times” she tried to cut off the man’s head.
The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder “for the past few months” and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and “kill him and take all of his property,” the affidavit states.
A judge has not ruled on the motion to continue the scheduled May 2022 trial as of press time Thursday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.