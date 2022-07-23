Paul Allan lives on the corner of Strong Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, where he’s seen countless pedestrians on beaten pathways, walking up and down Strong on their way to various destinations.
That’s why he’s glad to see dirt work underway for a new sidewalk along Strong Boulevard. Plans call for the sidewalk to eventually extend south from Electric Avenue all the way to Washington Avenue at the top of the hill.
“There’s absolutely a need for it,” Allan said of the planned new sidewalk. He said he’s often seen young people taking the path down Strong Boulevard on their way to the city’s skateboard park on the north side of Electric Avenue.
On Friday Mike Wisenhunt and Daylen Warrior of Wisenhunt Staking were working in the dirt where the sidewalk will be poured, realigning wooden stakes to mark the sidewalk’s trajectory. He said some of the stakes that had been previously set had been moved.
“I guess some of the neighborhood kids were using them for sword fights,” he said.
At the same time, a heavy equipment operator working for T. McDonald Construction used the equipment’s big bucket to move dirt along the sidewalk’s projected route.
With dirt work for Phase I of the new sidewalk project underway, Allan noted not much of the path that’s adjacent to Strong Boulevard is on flat land. As a result, pedestrians currently walk — or run, or jog — up and down inclines, which should make their way easier when the sidewalk is complete.
Allan isn’t the only one who sees a need for the new sidewalk along Strong. So does Tommy Cooper, who works in one of the health facilities along the busy street.
“People are walking up and down it everyday,” Cooper said.
Making access easier to city parks and other parts of McAlester is among several ongoing projects at the city designed to add more sidewalks, along with city bicycle trails and walking trails. City of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo, one of those who’s been working on the project, said its purpose is to provide walkability and ADA-accessibility to the numerous people walking along Strong Boulevard.
Engineer Robert Vaughan, branch manager for Infrastructure Solutions Group LLC, said the Phase I plan for Strong Boulevard calls for forms to be set in place — perhaps as soon as next week — so the pouring of concrete can begin.
Vaughan noted that Phase I covers the portion of the sidewalk along Strong Avenue which extends from Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue.
McAlester city councilors approved Phase I of the Strong Boulevard sidewalk project during a May council meeting. Phase I covers construction of the sidewalk from E. Electric Avenue heading south to Pierce Avenue at a cost of $103,925, with T. McDonald Construction submitting the winning bid.
Other phases of the four-tiered project, which will be bid separately, include:
• Phase II — Phase II is designed to extend the sidewalk from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue at a cost of $152,215. It’s to be paid for with a 50% matching grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, with the city of McAlester providing the 50% match. Giacomo said the city has already paid for that portion of the project.
Vaughan said that portion of the project is also moving forward. “Phase II is about to be bid,” he said. Vaughan said it should add from another 900 to 1,000 feet of sidewalk to the portion covered by Phase I.
• Phase III — This phase continues extension of the sidewalk south from Polk Avenue to College Avenue for a cost of $209,615, also with a 50% matching TSET grant, which includes design and construction.
• Phase IV — The final phase continues the planned new sidewalk’s northern trajectory from College Avenue to the project’s end at Washington Avenue, at a cost of $119,815, also with a 50% matching TSET grant.
“For phases two, three and four, we have matching grants from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust,” Giacomo said. It’s expected to take two years for the project’s completion, projected for 2024.
Meanwhile, back at his residence, Allan has an idea of or what he wants to do once construction of the Strong Boulevard sidewalk is complete. When he puts his plan in action, he’s likely to draw some double-takes from others using the walkway.
“I’ll get my unicycle on it,” said Allan.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
