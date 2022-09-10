Community-wide 'Worship on Washington' set for Sept. 18

Three McAlester churches are getting together for a community-wide service called Worship on Washington.
Hosting the event are the First Presbyterian Church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and All Saints Episcopal Church — all of which are on Washington Avenue.
The outdoor service is set from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, which is a Sunday evening. Everyone is welcome to attend the nondenominational service, organizers said.
“We three churches are joining together to host this special worship service in McAlester to promote Unity in Community,” said Dot Thompson, who chairs the organization committee.
Plans call for a section of Washington Avenue to be closed to traffic beginning an hour prior to the worship service and extending an hour after its completion. That’s designed to give participants time to safely gather prior to the service and disperse after it’s completed.
“We have approval from the city and the police department to have Washington Avenue between Second and Third Streets closed to traffic between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. that evening,” Thompson said.
Those attending are advised to bring a lawn chair if they do not want to stand for the entire service.
Music, prayers and scripture readings by lay members representing the three churches are planned for the service. “There will be no sermon,” Thompson said. Light refreshments will be served, she added.
Details are being finalized regarding music and other matters related to the Worship on Washington. Plans are to have at least one solo singer during the service and there are hopes for a musical group to play gathering music as those attending begin to arrive. Committee members planning the Worship on Washington service, which also includes Jeanie Lee Dancer and JoAnn Allen, expected to soon have more details available regarding the event.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
