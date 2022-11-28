Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves nearly 2,800

Elected officials and other volunteers served up a tremendous amount of holiday meals through the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
"We sent out around 2,800 meals," said Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields, one of the organizers of the event.
All of the meals were either picked up for carryout Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the Southeast Expo Center or were delivered by volunteers to those who were shut-in or had no transportation to the Expo. The free holiday meals were offered to all Pittsburg County residents who wanted to participate. Once agin this year, no sit-down dinner was served from a central location.
This year's 2,800 meals served were slightly up from last year, Fields said. That doesn't include the meals sent to the Pittsburg County Jail, the Good Samaritan Outreach men's shelter or the Hope House of McAlester homeless shelter for women and their children, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Everything went smoothly — up to a point.
"We ran out of dressing and had to go make some more," Fields said. Organizers thought they had prepared enough but eventually saw they were running low.
They prepared an additional 26 pans of dressing, said County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. He and the other commissioners said Cameron Fields, who is married to Michelle Fields, did an outstanding job of preparing the additional pans of dressing at the Office of Emergency Management.
Some people had to wait a little while for the additional dressing, Smith said, but as far as he knew, they all waited for around 30 minutes until the additional pans of dressing were transported to the Expo Center.
Smith figured the initial dressing supply ran low because some of the volunteer servers were dishing out extra-plentiful portions into the holiday trays. That doesn't mean they will dish out smaller portions next time, though, he said — organizers will plan on making more dressing in the first place.
Volunteers also ran out of the sacks that included things such as cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, Trammell said. Since they had plenty of cranberry sauce and pie on-hand, volunteers quickly filled more sacks with the holiday goodies.
"We had started with 2,600 sacks," said Trammell. Since they had plenty of cranberry sauce and pie on-hand at the Expo Center, volunteers quickly filled more sacks with the holiday goodies.
This year also saw fewer volunteer drivers step forward to make home deliveries. Smith said tsome of the volunteer drivers who were at the Expo Center on Thursday ran additional delivery routes when they were needed.
County officials spoke of what makes the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success year after year.
"It's the volunteers we have — and not just the elected officials," Smith said. A lot of volunteer help comes from the community, he noted.
He also referred to the financial support from local individuals, agencies and businesses, since the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner receives no government funds and depends entirely on donations to obtain food, ingredients and supplies for the event.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed,
"Without the volunteers, it doesn't happen," he said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman had a theory regarding the Community Thanksgiving Dinner's enduring success — the food that's served.
"We make a pretty good dish," said Selman.
This year's 37th Annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner marks a continuation of the event that began in 1986. Plans are to continue with it next year, for the 38th annual event.
"We'll probably start hard on it next October," Trammell said. Fields had a parting thought regarding the effort that goes into preparing everything for the Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
"It'a lot of hard work, but it's our pleasure," said Fields.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
