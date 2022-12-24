Community support helped make an Angel Tree project the biggest one yet.
The McAlester News-Capital, McAlester Lions Club and Toliver Chevrolet partnered to organize an Angel Tree — for which community members helped provide gifts for more than 421 children across Pittsburg County.
“The community really stepped up this year and came through for all the children and families in need,” MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. “ Children and teenagers placed on this tree were from McAlester Public Schools, Savanna, Kiowa, Indianola, Crowder, Haileyville and Hartshorne areas, and more. Thank you for the overwhelming amount of support from our community.”
This year’s project helped provide gifts for 421 children — ranging in age from newborns to seniors in high school no older than 18 years old.
MN-C staff gathered an anonymous list of children in financial need over the holidays by coordinating with school counselors and nonprofit organizations focused on assisting local children.
The News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago to help people in need during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community support made it possible for 278 children in need to receive a gift and clothes in the inaugural event and last year's event helped more than 300 children in and around Pittsburg County.
McAlester Lions Club helped deliver gifts and coordinate donations this year, while Toliver Chevrolet made a sizable donation to make the event the biggest ever this year — helping more than 400 children to receive gifts for the holidays.
"We can't thank the Lions Club and Toliver Chevrolet enough for their partnership on this project," Owens said. "They are crucial in helping get this project going to provide some help to our community over the holidays."
The News-Capital received angel nominations from school counselors and community partners in October and early November.
Cards on trees at the News-Capital represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Malissa Fronterhouse and Priscilla Bevans told the News-Capital they picked angels form the tree because they wanted to help people in need over the holidays.
"When I was younger and my kids were little, I had to get help with something like this because I didn't have money and I was walking to work," Fronterhouse said. "I just feel like this is really important."
Bevans said she noticed families in the area in need in recent years — so she and All-About-You Plumbing try to help the community each year.
"We donate all the time," Bevans said. "I've brought clothes and stuff to the youth shelter, we donate left and right. We've donated turkeys before, and all kinds of other things. We try to help whoever needs it."
Angels became available in mid-November for anyone to select and then get them gifts. Gifts were returned by the Dec. 6 deadline and delivered by Dec. 16.
People who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
MN-C staff, Lions club representatives and members of the McAlester High School football team helped deliver the gifts.
