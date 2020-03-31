Volunteers are helping make masks with floral patterns, college-themed trim and polka dots to help prevent COVID-19 spread.
Jeanne LeFlore, the volunteer services manager at McAlester Regional Health Center, said several volunteers have made non-clinical masks in a proactive move to help the hospital stay ahead of any potential mask shortages during the global coronavirus pandemic — and she hopes more will continue the effort.
"What we're trying to do is provide masks for visitors or employees who aren't on the front lines," LeFlore said. "We want everyone to be protected so anyone like me who are not clinical, we can wear these masks and not take away from the supply because we don't know how long this is going to go on."
As of Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two positive COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County. MRHC confirmed one of those patients was being treated at the hospital before being discharged this week and instructed to isolate at home.
State medical officials have said test kits are limited and continue working to increase capacity for testing. Samples are collected from a patient at a site and those samples are sent to a testing lab, then the results are reported through the OSDH.
As numbers continue to rise across the state, hospitals have asked for help making masks for non-clinical use as both precautionary moves and to bring cheer to people during the uncertain time.
LeFlore said she is past president of Oklahoma Society of Directors of Volunteer Services and was inspired by a similar call for volunteers to help make masks in Stillwater.
She posted on Facebook and said she saw swift positive reaction, which brought her joy as she hasn't seen her MRHC volunteers recently.
"The hospital is so blessed with these volunteers," LeFlore said. "I have 45 volunteers that I manage, but right now they're all at home and it's really sad because I miss them."
LeFlore said more than 80 people have shown interest in helping and a handful had already brought in masks within days of her post.
She said local florists, religious groups, volunteer groups, and more have already helped.
"There's just so many people that are coming forward and none of them have asked for acknowledgement," LeFlore said.
LeFlore said the gift shop on the hospital's first floor is available for anyone who might have a loved one undergoing treatment for various reasons on the floors above as a brief escape from any anxiety.
The gift shop is usually decorated in spring colors and patterns, and music plays to keep things upbeat.
But now she said the masks are needed to help bring a little more cheer, she said.
Patterns have included polka dots, Oklahoma State University trim, floral patterns and more, she said.
LeFlore said she looks forward to seeing more patterns.
"They're kind of more fun to wear and anything we can do to lift everyone's spirit is just a plus," LeFlore said.
LeFlore said anyone who wants to get involved can call or text her at 918-916-6586 and she will send them through text or email some specifications and patterns.
But volunteers aren't required to use the same patterns as MRHC if they have already started making their own to donate.
She said anyone who wants to donate material or elastic can also contact her, and she believes every little bit helps.
"Even if it's just one or two, we appreciate it," LeFlore said.
She added that MRHC is also open to accepting donations of hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes.
LeFlore said she is proud of the community for pitching in to help.
"Our community is so awesome," LeFlore said. "I love our people here."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
