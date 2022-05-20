Miller "Bo" Newman worked tirelessly for years on behalf of the McAlester community — and now the community is honoring him.
Newman's friends and family gathered with McAlester Mayor John Browne and city park personnel for a tree-planting ceremony held Thursday to honor Newman for his years of service.
He served as the longtime chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, which plans and host activities in McAlester each year honoring the Rev. Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Newman served as president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP and also as state NAACP president.
"Since he was chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission and for all his work in the community, we wanted to honor his legacy and work for the community and for the state of Oklahoma," said Rev. Anthony Washington of the Mount Triumph Baptist Church.
Those wanting to recognize Newman's service decided the best way to do so would be to plant a tree in his honor. They selected a Shumard oak, described as a strong and stately tree with brilliant autumn colors.
They selected Thunderbird Park, near the Newman family home, as the site to plant the tree. Newman's wife, Alice Newman, and other family members, were among those attending the ceremony.
A stone monument at the base of the tree reads "In Loving Memory of Miller "Bo" Newman, Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, May 19, 2022. Sherman Miller and other city parks personnel assisted with the tree-planting.
Several attending the event delivered brief comments regarding Newman, including Washington, Brenda Callahan and Mayor Browne. Afterwards, Browne spoke of his and Newman's friendship.
"I met him back when right-to-work was on the ballot; it must have been close to 20 years ago," Browne said, referring to 2001 and State Question 695. Newman served at the time as president of the UAW chapter at the McAlester plant which produced aircraft parts. It' been known through the years by various names including as Lockheed Martin, North American, Boeing and Spirit.
"He was very involved in his union and I was involved in mine," said Browne, who had yet to run for public office at the time and represented the State Association of Letter Carriers.
"A friendship grew out of it," Browne said.
In addition to Newman's other activities, he served as a longtime volunteer for the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner. He was also a 33rd Degree Mason.
"He was very active in the community," Washington noted.
Browne recalled the way he remembers Newman.
"If you close your eyes and picture him, you picture him with a smile," said Browne. "Bo always had a smile."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcaletsernews.com.
