Community offers support to McAlester family

Avion Simon said he appreciates community support and prayers as his mother fights for her life in the hospital.
The McAlester High School senior said his mother, Shanna Twyman, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month that led to her being hospitalized in Tulsa for double-pneumonia with oxygen levels reading less than 40%. Avion said his mother's condition worsened this week as she is on a ventilator and doctors test for brain function — and his family asks for prayers she makes a full recovery.
"We just have to pray that my mom comes through," Avion said. "I just hope she comes home to us and all we can do is pray now."
His dad, Cletus Shelby, unexpectedly died in April 2019, so Avion said he took on extra shifts working at McDonald's to help pay bills.
Avion said he continued staying focused on academics, playing on McAlester's offensive line, and taking care of his younger siblings aged 6 and 8 years old.
He said the extra duties and the emotion tied with his mother being hospitalized got overwhelming — but the support he received was even more so.
His grandmother, Shelia Twyman, and his aunt, Tina Rhone, stay to help take care of his siblings. More family members dropped off supplies. Friends and community members also brought donations and found other ways to help.
Avion is close with McAlester's Cole and Cale Prather, whose mom Charity organized some ways to help — including a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/69dbcc15 that benefits the family.
Charity said her heart breaks for Avion and his family.
"Avion's like family to us," Charity said. "He's been Cale and Cole's best friends since probably fifth grade.
"We love Avion and he's such a good kid," she added. "And we've known Shanna for years and anything we can do for them, we will do because they're just a great family."
McDonald's also has a drop-off location for donations toward the family.
Jennifer Mullins, another family friend, said anyone looking to drop off gift cards, gas cards, or cleaning supplies for Avion and his family can do so at Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services at 512 E. Chickasaw Ave.
"He's a just a really good kid and they've really been up against it," Jennifer said.
A large group of people met Wednesday night for a prayer vigil with Avion and his family at Arvest Park in McAlester.
Avion said he appreciates all the community support through a challenging few weeks.
"It's just been a lot," Avion said. "But I'm so grateful for everyone that's reached out to me. I really didn't know how many people knew me and knew my family and wanted to help.
"I know now that I'm not alone," he added.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.