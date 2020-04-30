Community congratulates Wansick on a remarkable career

It's been a long journey, but McAlester Police Chief Gary Wansick is about to begin a new role as he prepares to retire.
Thursday, April 30, is set to be his last work day.
Wansick has served 39 years and five months in law enforcement, including 38 years and 10 months with the McAlester Police Department.
Unfortunately, a planned retirement party for him can't be held in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there's a virtual sendoff for the chief, via Facebook.
Others commented to the News-Capital, including Shawn Smith, 911 director at the McAlester Police Department.
"I've worked with Chief Wansick for more than 30 years," she said, including the years when Wansick served as captain of detectives and Smith served as a corporal. Prior to that, Wansick served as night shift lieutenant when Smith first came on board as a patrol officer.
"Gary's a moral and just man," she said. "I know he loves God; he loves his family and he loves his community."
City Manager Pete Stasiak had some thoughts as well.
"I appreciated him as a colleague and a friend," said Stasiak. The city manager is well aware of Wansick's abilities.
"I'm the one who appointed him," Stasiak recalled. "He's done a phenomenal job, not only with the police, but also with the public, the people of the community."
Mayor John Browne said Wansick leaves some big shoes to fill.
"He's done a tremendous job for the city," Browne said. "He's led in a professional manner and has brought the department dignity and respect.
"I'm very happy I got to be involved with the city for at least five years when he served as chief. He's an amazing person and will be missed by the city of McAlester, and me personally," Browne added.
Chief Wansick and his wife, Janet Wansick, have been married for 22 years.
"He's left a legacy that will be remembered," she said.
They have three adult children: Brandon Wansick, who is sergeant on the Norman police force, and daughters Brynna Burnsed and Erin Hampton.
Brandon Wansick posted in the Facebook group about how his father inspired him.
"I have heard more times than I can count how good of a man you are or how you helped someone," Brandon Wansick said. "Some of these stories date back to even before I was alive. These stories and watching you from a young age are the reason I chose to attempt to follow in your footsteps. I cannot think of a more deserving man to be able to retire and I am honestly thankful that you are."
Police Capt. Kevin Hearod posted his thoughts.
"You were a great Chief to all and even a better mentor and friend to me. I have learned a great deal working with you especially from how you treat people regardless of rank or position."
Loise Washington had some thoughts as well.
"You have gallantly served this community with dignity and honor as a “Peace Officer!” You have shown tremendous leadership, courage and conviction when they were required. As well, you have exhibited compassion, kindness and understanding when each was desperately needed. For that, we can all be grateful for your service!"
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan presented his thoughts via social media.
"Thank you first and foremost for the life you've spent in public service keeping us safe," Sullivan said.
"Thank you for your integrity and leadership through what can sometimes be rough waters," he added.
He also thanked Wansick for working with him and his staff.
"Thank you for recruiting me to the Lions Club — I take solace knowing I will still see you, at least weekly," Sullivan said.
Scott Walker, of Shared Blessings, also delivered a social media congratulations.
"When we first met on the basketball court 30 years ago, I was so impressed by humility (and of course your basketball talent). You were soft spoken and kind... always willing to visit beyond the normal locker room chatter," Walker said.
"That humility has served you well," he added. Your leadership has impacted this community."
