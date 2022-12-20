The deadline to signup for the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner is approaching.
Those wanting to participate in the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner have until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday, Dec. 24, to signup for the event if they haven't already done so, organizers said.
Signups are available by phoning 918-421-2920. Also, signups are available online at mcalesterChristmas.com.
Volunteers plan to deliver the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner with all the trimmings on Christmas Day, which is Sunday, Dec. 25, to all McAlester and Krebs residents who signup in advance to participate in the event.
Those still needing to signup to participate are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, not only because of the approaching deadline but also to give organizers a better idea of how much food they need to prepare. With no age or income guidelines in place, the sole requirement for participants is that they live within the McAlester or Krebs city limits.
Plans call for volunteers to begin delivering the meals on Christmas morning and then continue until all deliveries are finished, with the hope to have all of the deliveries completed by 1 p.m. With so many deliveries expected, more volunteers are needed to help complete them in a timely fashion. Anyone willing to assist with deliveries can volunteer by phoning the 918-421-2920 number or by signing up to volunteer by going online at mcalesterChristmas.com.
Once again this year, no dinners will be available for pickup and no sit-down dinner is planned at a central location, with all of the meals to be delivered to those who signed up within McAlester and Krebs.
Money needed to purchase food for the Community Christmas Dinner is by private donors. With organizers of the McAlester Community Christmas Dinner concerned about rising grocery costs, they are still seeking donations to help with this year's event. Food costs to put on this year's event will be higher than they've ever been before, organizers said.
Rising food costs are also raising the possibility there will be an increase this year in those needing to signup to participate in this year's holiday event, said organizers.
Those who would like to hep by making a contribution for the project can mail their donations to McAlester Community Christmas; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74501.
Checks for contributions for the annual holiday dinner should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas, said organizers.
