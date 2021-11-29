The phone number to call in for reservations for the Community Christmas Dinner in McAlester and Krebs was back online near noon Monday, after being temporarily out of service.
An event organizer said the phone line was temporarily down due to work being done on a website.
The 918-421-2920 number is still the correct number for McAlester and Krebs residents to phone to make reservations to participate in the Community Christmas Dinner. It's also the number for volunteers to call to make arrangements to help with deliveries on Christmas Day.
Plans call for the Community Christmas Dinner to be delivered free of charge on Christmas Day to anyone living in McAlester and Krebs who calls to make a reservation in advance.
No income, age or other guidelines are in place to participate, with the only requirement being participants must live within the city limits of McAlester or Krebs.
Anyone who would like to help with a donation for the event can send it to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to Community Christmas Dinner.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.