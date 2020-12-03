The annual Community Christmas Concert held at S. Arch Auditorium has been cancelled — but plans are underway for next year's concert.
"It's not happening this year, but we're already making plans for 2021," said Rodney "Maestro" Briggs, who conducts the annual concert with vocal chorus and orchestra. Singers and musicians are from the community, along with several more who live out of town but travel to McAlester to join in the concert each year.
It should not be confused with the drive-by McAlester High School Christmas Concert still definitely set for Dec. 15 on Choctaw Avenue in Downtown McAlester.
Organizers canceled this year's Community Christmas Concert with chorus and orchestra at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Our age group is expanding with both young and older, but we still have a lot in the high-risk category," Briggs said. "We decided to err on the side of safety. We want to keep everybody healthy to come back next year."
Still, the decision did not come easy. Briggs said the community concerts have been gaining momentum.
Plans for 2021 include beginning auditions in the spring.
"I'll be choosing music in May and June," Briggs said. "We'll still be recruiting in July and August and rehearsals will start the last day of August 2021."
Briggs said it will be unusual for those who've been involved not to have the Community Christmas Concert at S. Arch Thompson auditorium this year.
"I'm missing it; I really am," said Briggs. "The rehearsals are as much fun as the concert, for the musicians."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.