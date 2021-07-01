COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Twins Cafe offers southern home cooking

1. What's your business name?
Twins Cafe
2. What do you offer?
The menu consists of southern home dishes such as chicken fried steak, hamburger steak, and pork chops. Along with hamburgers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Daily specials are also offered.
3. Where can we find you?
Twins Cafe is located at 607 Parkway Ave. in Haileyville and can be recached by calling 918-297-7090.
4. Who are the owners?
Lee Anne Barker
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
We moved here from Krebs in 2004 and we just liked this little cafe when it came up for sale. We got the opportunity to buy it and kind of just stepped in.
