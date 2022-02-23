COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Toliver Chevrolet Buick GMC

1. What's your business name?
Toliver Chevrolet Buick GMC (formerly Nix Auto Center)
2. What do you offer?
Toliver Chevrolet Buick GMC is selling new GM vehicles and a full inventory of preowned trucks and cars. Toliver Chevrolet also has a large service department and parts department for all makes and models.
3. Where can we find you?
We're located at 700 s George Nigh Expressway.
4. Who are the owners?
Owners are Brian Toliver and sons Brent and Jonathan Toliver. The Tolivers live in Sulphur Springs, TX. They have 5 dealerships in East Texas that are all located in towns similar to size of McAlester.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
The Tolivers look forward to owning a business in McAlester and becoming a part of the community!
