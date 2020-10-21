COMMUNITY BUSINESS: The Blaze’n Glory Bar and Grill brings 'bonafide good food'

What’s your business name?
The Blaze’n Glory Bar and Grill
What do you offer?
We specialize in: Sanctified, Justified and Bonafide good food! The BBQ, Burgers, Pizza and Wings are heavenly! “The Bar” is the hottest place in town to wet your whistle, meet up with friends, play a game or watch your favorite sporting event.
Where can we find you?
The historical General Store built by JJ McAlester in 1893, commonly known as the Whistle Stop Depot, in Old Town McAlester at 2700 N Main Street.
Who are the owners?
Beth and George Watkins live in Indianola, where they have a small cattle ranch. Beth is originally from the Owasso area and writes the monthly column “Where the Paved Road Ends” for Oklahoma Farm and Ranch Magazine. George grew up in Stuart, with his mom and dad: Betty and Willie and his two brothers John and Paul. George’s family roots run deep, all the way back to the beginning of McAlester, with artifacts and family pictures are a big part of the décor inside the family dining area.
Why did you choose our community for your business?
The Blaze’N Glory Bar and Grill was created as a place where families and friends alike can gather around the dinner table in a homestyle setting, with a bonus room for relaxing with other adults and enjoying “a cold one.” Uniformed policeman, fireman and first responders always get a 50% discount to honor them for their service in the community. Beth and George try to live every day on purpose and make a difference in the lives of the people around them and their community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.