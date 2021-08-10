COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Teenager runs ramen bar in McAlester

DERRICK JAMES | Staff photoRed Ramen Bar in McAlester traditionally handmade ramen made fresh in-house.

1. What's your business name?

Red Ramen Bar

2. What do you offer?

Red Ramen Bar offers traditionally handmade ramen made fresh in-house.

3. Where can we find you?

The restaurant is located inside The Compass as 119 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.

4. Who are the owners?

14-year-old Andrew Hutson owns and operates the restaurant along with his parents Mat and Necia Hutson.

5. Why did you choose our community for your business?

After eating at a ramen bar in Dallas, Hutson learned the art of ramen and brought it to McAlester.

