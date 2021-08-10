COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Teenager runs ramen bar in McAlester

1. What's your business name?
Red Ramen Bar
2. What do you offer?
Red Ramen Bar offers traditionally handmade ramen made fresh in-house.
3. Where can we find you?
The restaurant is located inside The Compass as 119 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.
4. Who are the owners?
14-year-old Andrew Hutson owns and operates the restaurant along with his parents Mat and Necia Hutson.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
After eating at a ramen bar in Dallas, Hutson learned the art of ramen and brought it to McAlester.
