COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Tannehill Furniture and Mattress a one-stop shop

What's your business name?
Tannehill Furniture and Mattress
What do you offer?
We are a one-stop retail furniture store. Since 1989 we have been offering living room sets, recliners, dining sets, bedroom suits, mattresses, and more. We also carry smaller items such as lamps, pillows, sheets, and some home décor items. We carry styles ranging from rustic to modern and have pieces at all price points. We also offer financing options, including our new partnership with Wells Fargo Retail Services and are currently offering up to 18 months with 0% APR w.a.c.
Where can we find you?
We are located at 311 E. Choctaw Ave. in beautiful downtown McAlester, OK!
Who are the owners?
Trevor Tannehill is the current owner. He is a third-generation owner and is the grandson of the late Bernice Tannehill.
Why did you choose our community for your business?
As a third-generation owner, the community chose me! I chose to stay in the McAlester community because I enjoy the small town feel and really getting to know my customers because they are also my friends and neighbors. The community also supports us which in turn allows me to support the community. I enjoy being able to support local events through the giving of my time and resources, whether it be bottles of water for events or a donation for Relay for Life or the VFW, I enjoy supporting others.
