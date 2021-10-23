COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Sit down and relax with Southern Picnic Co.

1. What's your business name? Southern Picnic Co.
2. What do you offer? Luxury picnics, door drop baskets, luxury sleepovers, and more.
3. Where can we find you? Southern Picnic Co. is based out of McIntosh County, Oklahoma. Customers can pick from a number of locations around the Eufaula area like Sunset Heights, Leisure Heights, Carlton Landing Lookout, and Eufaula State Park. Tulsa locations include The Gathering Place, Woodward Park, and Gilcrease Gardens. Picnics can also be held anywhere with public lands or on private property with written permission from the landowners.
4. Who are the owners? Jessica Thomason and Heaven Rogers
5. Why did you choose our community for your business? “You have to travel 30, 40 minutes to an hour to go and do anything as a couple or to go to an area, or to just go have fun,” Thomason said. “So we wanted to bring something to our community where we can also support local business as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.