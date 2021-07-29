1. What's your business name?
Captain John's
2. What do you offer?
The restaurant offers a wide variety on their menu consisting of seafood, steaks, burgers, Cajun food, and more.
3. Where can we find you?
Captain John's is located at 1216 South George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. The restaurant also offers to-go orders and delivery by calling 918-423-4449.
4. Who are the owners?
Michael Evans
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
"It was just something that was kind of missing in the area that I thought the community could benefit from," Evans said.
