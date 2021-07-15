COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Sake offers sushi and more in McAlester

1. What's your business name?
Sake Japanese Sushi and Hibachi Grill
2. What do you offer?
The restaurant offers sushi, hibachi, salads, soups, and desserts.
3. Where can we find you?
Sake is located at 1702 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester in the Tandy Town Shopping Center. It is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays have the same schedule but is open until 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.
4. Who are the owners?
Maggie Zhu manages the restaurant for her family, along with her brothers and sisters.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Zhu said her family, which owns numerous other restaurants, chose McAlester because they thought it needed a sushi and hibachi restaurant because the town didn't have anything like it close by.
