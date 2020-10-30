COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Rustic Okie Decor

What’s your business name?

Rustic Okie Decor

What do you offer?

Gifts, candles, home decor, baby items, C.C. Beanies and headbands,custom shirts/car decals, and much more!

Where can we find you?

1738 E. Carl Albert Parkway in Tandy Town

Who are the owners?

Jamie Toney

Why did you choose our community for your business?

I grew up in McAlester, I wanted to bring local residents a place to shop for unique items, without going broke in the process.

