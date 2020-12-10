COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Roseanna's serving Italian comfort food since 1975

1. What's your business name?
Roseanna’s Italian Food
2. What do you offer?
We have been serving up Italian comfort food since 1975. Loyal patrons return time and time again for simplistic homemade dishes and cheesecakes that represent an important part of life for the Prichard Family. Our dishes are hand-crafted with family recipes that Frank and Rose Ann grew up with and served in their own home.
3. Where can we find you?
205 E Washington, Krebs
4. Who are the owners?
Michael Prichard, Liz Prichard, Peter Prichard, Clare Prichard and Vincent Prichard.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Our founder, Frank Prichard’s family immigrated to Krebs from Italy. Frank and Rose Ann lived in different towns through the years but settled back in Krebs.
