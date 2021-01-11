COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Pro-Kil offers pest control

What's your business name?

What do you offer?

We offer both commercial and residential pest control, weed control and mole and gopher control.

Where can we find you?

4 S. Fifth Street, McAlester, OK 74501

Office: 918-423-5295

Who are the owners?

Bob Smith

Why did you choose our community for your business?

The McAlester area has been good to Pro-Kil for 31 years. We have the best customers and we strive to keep them happy!

