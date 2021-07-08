COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Post your pie at The Compass

1. What’s your business name?
The Compass
2. What do you offer?
The restaurant offers wood-fired pizzas, soups, salads, sandwiches, steak, pastas, and desserts.
3. Where can we find you?
The Compass is located at 119 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester. The complete menu along with online ordering and delivering can be found at www.compass.pizza. Orders can also be placed by calling 918-470-3100 or on the McAlester2Go App available for Apple and Android devices.
4. Who are the owners?
Mat Hutson
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Hutson moved here 11 years ago to manage a scrap-yard before starting The Compass as a side-gig with his wife before having the opportunity to take over the space another restaurant had in the building so he could fully transition into the food industry and make the restaurant what it is today.
