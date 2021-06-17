1. What's your business name?
Nichols Cafe
2. What do you offer?
The cafe offers southern home cooking with popular dishes such as chicken fried steak, steak fingers, and hamburgers along with breakfast until 11 a.m. Every Friday is all-you-can-eat catfish or shrimp for $10.99. Dine-in and carry-out are available.
3. Where can we find you?
814 S. Garfield St. in Kiowa, Oklahoma. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday's the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4. Who are the owners?
Ron and Kathy Nichols
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Kathy began to working at the restaurant when it was known as the Brass Rose. Kathy purchased the restaurant in 2001 before selling in 2011. The couple repurchased the restaurant in 2016.
