What's your business name?
Landmark Landscapes, LLC
What do you offer?
Landmark is a full service landscape contracting service specializing in irrigation installation/repair, sod installation, hardscapes, landscape design/installation/cleanup services, drainage/leveling, etc... Call/email/text today for a free estimate!
Where can we find you?
We are located in McAlester. Don't worry just call and we come to you! Serving southeast Oklahoma!
Who are the owners?
Locally owned and operated by Evan & Pam Miller
Why did you choose our community for your business?
Our families are both from here. We were both raised here and graduated from MHS. After attending University of Central Oklahoma together we returned to McAlester in 2006 to get married and start our businesses.
