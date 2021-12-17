COMMUNITY BUSINESS: J. Henry's is the little place that's big on taste

1. What's your business name?
J. Henry's
2. What do you offer?
The restaurant offers burgers, specialty burgers, BBQ dinners and sandwiches, and other specialty items along with catering.
3. Where can we find you?
J. Henry's is located at 2005 N. 1st in McAlester. Call-in orders and questions about catering can be made by calling 918-424-9006.
4. Who are the owners?
Hank Starkey
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
The restaurant first began as a snack shack at a local area golf course before an opportunity to open the restaurant in McAlester came up.
