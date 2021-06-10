COMMUNITY BUSINESS: J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion brings Cajun cuisine

1. What's your business name?
J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion
2. What do you offer?
I specialize in, but am not limited to Cajun cuisine. This isn’t your typical food trailer. I guarantee it to stick to your ribs. I will do catering, dinner parties, cook and drop-offs, concierge cooking, and events, or you can drop by and check me out.
3. Where can we find you?
The food truck can usually be found in the parking lot of Lee's Auto Sales at the corner of South Main and South Street in McAlester and at festivals and events held in the McAlester area. Menu for the day can be found on Facebook and searching for "J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion."
4. Who are the owners?
Justin Wimsett
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
I'm originally from McAlester, born and raised, as well as family which most originate from Crowder.
