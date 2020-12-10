COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Honey Beene brings clothes, salon to Choctaw Ave

1. What's your business name?
Honey Beene Boutique & Salon
2. What do you offer?
Clothing for women, plus size, boys, girls and maternity. We also have a salon with four very talented ladies.
3. Where can we find you?
319 E. Choctaw Ave in McAlester
4. Who are the owners?
Courtney Beene
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
My husband is from southeast Oklahoma and after our first son was born, we decided to move here to be closer to family. I love shopping at locally owned small businesses and was excited by what is happening on Choctaw and I wanted to be a part of it.
