COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Healthy food options available in downtown McAlester

1. What's your business name?
Le Salt Deli
2. What do you offer?
Le Salt’s menu changes daily and features items that Zmek prepares fresh daily. Items that are offered daily are the cherry chicken salad, egg salad, and slaw crunch with the most poplar item being the chicken salad which can come as a sandwich or by itself. The daily menu is posted on Facebook and Instagram and can be found on both platforms by searching for @lesaltdeli.
3. Where can we find you?
Le Salt is located inside Harper and Grey House at 110 E. Choctaw in McAlester.
4. Who are the owners?
Madeline Zmek
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
“I wanted to bring a healthier option to this area because we have so much fast food and things that aren’t healthy options,” Zmek said.
She also said she knew there was a lack of restaurant options for vegans and those with gluten and other food allergies in the area.
“I wanted to fulfill that need,” Zmek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.