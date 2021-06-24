COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Good stuff at Fat Daddy's BBQ and Steakhouse

1. What's your business name?
Fat Daddy's BBQ and Steakhouse
2. What do you offer?
The restaurant offers a selection of smoked BBQ meats, charbroiled steaks, burgers, and wings along with a selection of beer and mixed drinks.
3. Where can we find you?
We are located at 1018 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hartshorne. Dine-in and carry out is available by calling 918-297-4037.
4. Who are the owners?
Denny and Brandy Sanders
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Both Denny and Brandy are from the Hartshorne area and grew up working in a restaurant in the town of Hartshorne owned by Denny's grandparents.
