1. What's your business name?
Wassup Dawgs
2. What do you offer?
All beef hot dogs boiled in beef broth, a whole clove of garlic, and liquid smoke. Hot dogs are available in regular size or quarter pound. $5 meals include tax, chips, and a drink.
3. Where can we find you?
I try to setup four times a week for lunch. Saturdays I try to keep clear for events. If I don't have events, I'm running at bars. The stand is open in McAlester on the corner of South Third Street and East Choctaw Avenue on Wednesdays and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.-ish and in Wilburton on Tuesdays and Fridays at O'Reilly's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.-ish.
Follow Wassup Dawgs on Facebook for updates on schedule and location changes. Call 918-471-2144 for any questions or catering opportunities.
4. Who are the owners?
James Bish
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
The only time I've ever seen a hot dog stand, a legitimate hot dog stand, has been in movies, and most people around here will probably be the same. After being let go from my job after seven years, I had to figure out something to put food on the table to me and my kids.
