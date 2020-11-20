What's your business name?
Dottie’s
What do you offer?
Dottie’s sells kids’ clothes and gifts. Come see us for girls’ clothing up to size ten and boys’ clothing up to size six. We would love to set up a baby registry for you. Stop by for a birthday gift anytime and for loads of stocking stuffers at Christmastime. Also, let us make Valentine’s or Easter gift baskets for the kiddos in your life.
Where can we find you?
Dottie’s is located in Downtown McAlester at 24 E Choctaw Avenue, right next to the OKLA Theater. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also find us as @dottiesmcalester on Facebook and Instagram.
Who are the owners?
My name is Ginny Bailey, and I purchased Dottie's from my dear friend, Kristen Lloyd, three years ago. I could not manage it without the help of my parents and my husband, Kirk Ridenour. Currently, we have the joy of employing Sydney Lloyd, Kristen's daughter, who grew up in the store.
Why did you choose our community for your business?
When I moved to McAlester in 2012, I had the privilege of serving as Main Street Director. Dottie's opened the month that I started my job. I fell in love with our Downtown community and became friends with the Lloyd family. I later managed Dottie's for them before purchasing the store. McAlester is my husband's hometown, and I love that it is my home now, too.
