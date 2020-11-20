COMMUNITY BUSINESS: FloodSERV cleans variety of damage

What is your business name?
FloodSERVWhat do you offer?
We offer a variety of services. We specialize in water damage restoration and fire damage restoration. We also do mold remediation and electrostatic disinfecting. Our cleaning services include carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, rug cleaning, and upholstery cleaning.
Where can we find you?
We are located at 201 W. Cherokee in McAlester, OK 74501. You can also find us on our website- www.floodserv.com and Facebook- www.facebook.com/floodserv. Our phone number is 918-429-1911
Who are the owners?
Damon and Kristi Thompson
Why did you choose our community for your business?
I reside in this community and felt that it would be a good investment to start a business here. I noticed the need for water damage restoration in our community. We like helping people in their time of need and restoring their house back to pre-flood condition. We treat all our customers like family, whether it is flood, fire, mold, or cleaning.
