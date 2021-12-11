1. What's your business name?
1911 Steakhouse
2. What do you offer?
Along with steak, popular items on the menu are the Tuscan Chicken, the Pappardelle Pasta, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and lamb chops. Popular appetizers are the truffle fries, hot wings, and buffalo shrimp.
3. Where can we find you?
1911 Steakhouse is located inside the McAlester Country Club, 1500 Country Club Road in McAlester. Reservations are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. Reservations can be made by calling 918-423-2419 with options to book available on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
4. Who are the owners?
The 1911 Steakhouse is owned by MCC.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
The addition of the steakhouse adds to the 110-year history of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.