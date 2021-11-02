1. What's your business name?
Spaceship Earth Coffee Company
2. What do you offer?
Spaceship Earth offers fresh, high-quality specialty coffee with a selection of house made syrups. The coffee shop also features live music every weekend and a trivia night every Thursday.
3. Where can we find you?
345 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester. Coffee can also be purchased online at www.spaceshipearth.coffee
4. Who are the owners?
Adam Gronwald and Jeremy Beaver
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
“I had this idea that we could do our own roasting here, number one wanted some fresh roasted coffee, and number two, looked at kind of near where the nearest roasters were and there really wasn’t anybody," Gronwald said.
Gronwald said he also learned there wasn’t a coffee roaster in a large area between Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Fayetteville, and Dallas.
“We figured if we can wholesale some coffee and at least get enough business to justify buying the equipment then we can have our own fresh coffee,” Gronwald said.
