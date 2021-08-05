COMMUNITY BUSINESS: Check out the taproom at BierKraft

1. What's your business name?
BierKraft
2. What do you offer?
BierKraft offers numerous beers that are brewed on site that are inspired by countries and cities across the world along with made on-site non-alcoholic beverages such as root beer and lemonade. Snack items offered include a cheese board, Landjäger, and pretzels served with pimento cheese or mustard.
3. Where can we find you?
The Brewery is located at 925 E. Washington in McAlester.
4. Who are the owners?
William Shawn Scott, BJ Howell and several partners
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
"With the culture changing a little bit and some of the events downtown and just a lot of action taking place in town, it was like we could use another brewery/taproom," Howell said. "Something that we've seen and enjoyed abroad and in bigger cities."
