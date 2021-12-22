COMMUNITY BUSINESS: 96 years of tradition and history at Pete's Place

1. What's your business name?
Pete's Place
2. What do you offer?
Pete's Place features authentic Italian entrees such as chicken parmesan and alfredo, lasagna, raviolis, spaghetti, and gnocchi with the most popular item being the lamb fries.
3. Where can we find you?
The restaurant is located at 120 Southwest 8th Street in Krebs off of U.S. 270 Highway. Pete's opens daily at 11 a.m. and currently closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Orders for takeout are available for pickup or curbside delivery can be made by calling 918-423-2042 or online at www.petes.org.
4. Who are the owners?
Joe and Kathy Prichard with their daughters Blair and Katie helping operate the business with sons-in lawAndrew and Josh cooking and operating the kitchen.
5. Why did you choose our community for your business?
Pete's Place began in 1925 after Pietro "Pete" Piegari opened a restaurant serving "family style" Italian meals in his home where the restaurant operates today under the fourth generation of family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.