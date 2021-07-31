Communication station helps non-verbal children at McAlester park

Non-verbal children will be better able to communicate while having fun at McAlester's Chadick Park thanks to a new big board.
A communication station installed near playground equipment has boxes with images indicating directions, questions, and more non-verbal children can point to when they need help.
"I think it's a wonderful communication device and we look forward to having these in all of our city parks so everybody can communicate," McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said.
Yellow boxes on the board include pronouns I, you, he and she, with pink boxes indicating actions like go, kick, run, swing and more.
Boxes also include questions "what?" and "where?" and indicate immediate needs like needing to use the bathroom among other needs.
McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Director Chris Plunkett said the idea originated in the MRHC Pediatric Therapy Department before presenting it to McAlester Public Schools.
He said community members who saw the presentation reached out to MRHC in support of the communication stations.
Each board costs between $500 and $1,000 and community partners quickly joined to pitch in for the first board to be installed in the city.
"I saw it posted on Facebook and I just loved the idea," Common Roots owner Kristen Lloyd said.
She shared the idea and asked friends if they wanted to pitch in on a board.
Lloyd said she hopes community members get involved to help non-verbal children feel more included at parks.
"I was so moved by the idea that a kid might be able to make friends with another kid that never had an opportunity to do that before," Lloyd said. "Now they can communicate with each other."
Facebook conversations among supporters quickly turned into donations with Common Roots, J. Michael Miller Law Office, Sherry Jenson, McAlester Grazing Co., Down South Artistry listed as donors on the board.
City officials said Chadick Park exhibited the most immediate need for a communication board — and they hope to soon install such boards at 10 other parks.
Stasiak said the city would purchase a board to be installed at Leadership Park, which is set to also have a grand opening of a new splash pad Monday at the intersection of B Street and Jefferson Avenue.
He said the city's park upgrades in recent years started with the updates at Chadick Park — including an initiative for ADA-accessible and more inclusive equipment.
"We make sure that all our playgrounds have handicap-accessible equipment and make sure everyone can enjoy our parks," Stasiak said.
Plunkett said anyone interested in donating toward a communication board can contact him at clplunkett@mrhcok.com.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
